Basking in Maharaja’s success

Junaid Khan is being praised for his stellar performance in his debut show Maharaja. He is one star kid who nobody can accuse of being privileged or call him a nepo baby. His father, the famous actor Aamir Khan had told his son clearly that he has to bag roles based on his own accord — give auditions like any ordinary aspirant.



Junaid did just that, bagged the lead role in Maharaja on his own. So the success too is solely his own.

When asked how he feels about the massive response to the show, he said, “It’s very heartwarming. I am so glad that people have watched the film and are enjoying it. It’s great to have gotten this opportunity to play this part. I hope I can continue doing good work.”

Did he feel the pressure of being compared to his famous dad Aamir Khan?

“I have the full support of my family. Toh unki tarf se pressure nahi tha. Also, I didn’t feel pressure working on the sets, as the whole cast was also very supportive. And in this case, Papa would not have done this film, as I don’t think Maharaja is the kind of role he would go for.”