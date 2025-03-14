Bang On Time For Latecomers

While punctuality is often seen as a virtue, research suggests that those who struggle with timekeeping might possess qualities that fuel innovation, problem-solving, and even resilience. We all know that one person—the friend who promises to be “5-mins away” but is still getting ready, the colleague who shows up 15 minutes late to a meeting with a casual shrug, or the creative genius who somehow manages to turn in their best work just before the deadline.

But is being habitually late just poor time management, or could it be linked to creativity and success? According to Dr. Santosh Bangar, Senior Consultant Psy-chiatrist at Gleneagles Hospi-tals, Mumbai, personality plays a key role in time management. People with a Type B personality, known for their relaxed and flexible nature, often approach deadlines with a calm mindset—something that might work in their Favor when it comes to creativity and adaptability.

‘No Rush’ Mindset

Unlike their Type A counterparts—who thrive on schedules, structure, and competition—Type B individuals are more laid-back, adaptable, and open to new possibilities. This easy-going nature means they experience less stress under pressure, which can be a major asset when it comes to creative thinking. “Type B individuals are more flexible and less stressed, which allows them to be more relaxed and creative,” explains Dr. Bangar. “Even in tough situations, their calm approach helps them explore new solutions without feeling overwhelmed.”

This isn’t just a theory—studies show that creativity thrives in a relaxed state. When people are less stressed about deadlines, they are more likely to experiment, take risks, and come up with unconventional ideas. Think about artists, writers, and innovators—they often reject rigid schedules in favour of a more fluid creative process.

The Optimist’s Bias

Ever met someone who always underestimates how long a task will take? They may be victims of the “optimist’s bias”—the belief that they have more time than they do. This mindset, while risky in terms of punctuality, can sometimes work in favour of creativity and success. “Optimistic people often take on challenges without hesitation,” says Dr. Bangar. “They believe they have enough time, which keeps them motivated and open to new opportunities.”

This kind of optimism can lead to bolder decision-making, increased risk-taking, and greater innovation. However, there’s a fine line between confidence and carelessness. Poor time management can result in missed deadlines, last-minute stress, and a build-up of mental load. Indu Rao, a psychiatrist, says that it is a personality trait. She says, “Timeliness is important. You have to respect and value other people’s time. It is not fair to keep others waiting. It can backfire on the professional and personal front because it tantamounts to tardiness and gives the impression of a lackadaisical attitude.”

History is full of examples of successful individuals who weren’t known for their punctuality—think Steve Jobs, who often kept his team waiting, or Albert Einstein, who was famously absent-minded when it came to time. Sarvajeet Tiwari, a college student says, “I think it is fine if you end up being late by a few minutes, but not more than 20 minutes.”

Time (Mis)management

It is a harsh reality, but some people just cannot be on time, no matter how hard they try. But why? Dr. Bangar points to two main psychological factors:

Miscalculating Time – Some people genuinely struggle to estimate how long a task will take. They believe they have “just enough time” to squeeze in one more thing before they leave, only to find themselves running behind.

Last-Minute Rush – For others, lateness isn’t about miscalculation—it’s about adrenaline. Some individuals thrive under pressure, feeling most productive when racing against the clock. Researchers call “creative bursts”—moments of intense problem-solving and idea generation.

Flexible Time = More Innovation

While punctuality is important in fields like medicine or finance, in creative industries, innovation often flourishes when the clock doesn’t overly bind people. A rigid approach to time can sometimes kill creativity, while a more relaxed mindset encourages experimentation and fresh thinking. “A flexible perception of time can motivate deep thinking, experimentation, and unconventional problem-solving,” says Dr. Bangar. “In high-pressure environments, this reduces stress and promotes adaptive thinking.”

Lateness & Success

Before you decide to start running late on purpose, let’s clear one thing up: being habitually late doesn’t automatically make you successful. “Just chronic lateness does not correlate with success. Instead, traits like risk-taking, adaptability, and flexibility play a bigger role,” Dr. Bangar clarifies.

Yes, many successful people are known for their disregard for punctuality. But their achievements are often the result of strategic thinking, creativity, and resilience—not just their ability to push deadlines. Most high achievers balance flexibility with discipline. They might not be obsessed with the clock, but they understand when structure is necessary.

The Verdict

While chronic lateness might indicate a creative, adaptable mindset, it’s not an automatic recipe for success. The key is finding the right balance—embracing flexibility when needed while also recognizing the importance of structure and reliability.

So, the next time your friend shows up late (again), instead of getting annoyed, just think—maybe they’re secretly a creative genius in the making. Or maybe… they just lost track of time.

Late Latifs

• Steve Jobs always ran late and often kept his team waiting

• Albert Einstein was absent-minded when it came to time

• Rajesh Khanna was infamous for coming late on film sets

• Kim Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West are chronic latecomers

• Rihana and Madonna are also known for starting their concerts late

Timekeepers

For those who struggle with punctuality but don’t want to be seen as unreliable, here’s how to strike a balance:

• Buffer time: If you always run late, try setting reminders 15-30 minutes before you need to leave.

• Flexi Deadlines: If you work best under last-minute pressure, set an “internal deadline” before the actual one to manage stress.

• Time Awareness: Notice patterns in your behaviour. Do you always underestimate time? Do you enjoy the thrill of cutting it close? Awareness is the first step to change.

• Punctuality Matters: Job interviews, flights, meetings require strict timing. Others (creative brainstorming, deep work) may allow for more fluidity.