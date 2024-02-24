Balayya to take a break from films?

Balakrishna is currently shooting for a yet-to-be-titled film under director Bobby. The shooting schedule is likely to end this month. Andstarting from March, Balayya may not participate in film shootings, at least for a while, as he wants to focus on the upcoming AndhraPradesh elections.The buzz is that the actor-politician wants to spend more time in finalising his political activities and make sure that his party (TDP) gets back to power in the state.Balayya is the sitting MLA from Hindupur Constituency.“Filmmakers knew that Balayya would be occupied with political commitments starting from March, and they are chalking their schedules accordingly. Perhaps, the actor will resume shooting after the elections,” says a source, adding that although Balayya has been listening to several scripts, he wants to start working on new films only after the polls.