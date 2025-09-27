Balayya-Chiru Clash

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s recent comments on Chiranjeevi’s 2022 meeting with former CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has reignited chatter about a possible rift between the Nandamuri and Mega families.

Chiranjeevi said Jagan Reddy backed his delegation on movie ticket rates, including Mahesh Babu and Prabhas. While social media buzzes with memes and fan spats, producer Lagapati Sridhar calls the controversy “politically motivated.” “Social media explosions shouldn’t be taken seriously,” says Sridhar, noting political forces are trying to drive a wedge between the stars. Comparing it to past NTR-Krishna fan wars, he adds that fan clashes are common but usually controlled, part of cinema culture.

He also praised Chiranjeevi’s stature: “After NTR, Chiranjeevi became the face of Telugu cinema with many box-office records. He may lead in some areas, but Balakrishna remains hugely popular and respected. Their families have grown closer — Balakrishna’s Unstoppable show even featured Pawan Kalyan and Ram Charan, and their banter thrilled fans.”

The camaraderie is visible today, Sridhar noted, with Balakrishna urging audiences to watch Pawan Kalyan’s OG before his own Akhanda 2 this December. “Their political alliance in Andhra Pradesh is spilling into films, which is a good sign,” he added.

On Chiranjeevi’s role, Sridhar said: “He acted not for personal gain but for the industry, leading delegations and meeting Jagan to secure needed ticket hikes. He’s the true industry head after Dasari Narayana Rao.”