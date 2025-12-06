Balakrishna Steps In to Resolve ‘Akhanda 2’ Crisis

Seasoned star Nandamuri Balakrishna has reportedly stepped in to resolve the financial issues surrounding his highly-anticipated film Akhanda 2.

According to a source, the actor has expressed willingness to “adjust” nearly Rs 20 crore from his remuneration to help his producers clear dues and ensure the film’s smooth release. The source said the producers were simultaneously holding negotiations to settle payments and secure clearance from the Madras High Court where a petition connected to the film is pending.

With discussions reportedly in their final stages, the team is considering a suitable release date. Distributors in USA have been pressing for clarity, but the makers are navigating multiple challenges. The initial plan was to release the film on December 12, but the date was reconsidered due to the release of Hollywood biggie Avatar: Fire And Ash on December 19, which would require them to surrender several theatres.

The possibility of a December 19 release was also evaluated but the idea was dropped due to the risk of a direct clash with Avatar in the US and European markets, where theatre availability would be limited. The latest indications are that Akhanda 2 will have a worldwide release on December 25, aiming to fully capitalise on the holiday season.

The source further revealed that a TDP MP had also offered the makers financial assistance to facilitate a grand release. “Admirers of Balakrishna have come out in full support to clear the roadblocks and pave the way for another box office winner,” the source added.