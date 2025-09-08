 Top
Balakrishna Rings NSE Bell

Hyderabad Chronicle
DC Correspondent
8 Sept 2025 11:52 PM IST

Nandamuri Balakrishna made history by ringing the ceremonial bell at the National Stock Exchange, becoming the first South Indian actor to do so.

Nandamuri Balakrishna (Image:DC)

Nandamuri Balakrishna made history by ringing the ceremonial bell at the National Stock Exchange, becoming the first South Indian actor to do so. The event highlighted his work with the Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital, which provides care to thousands of underprivileged patients.

The honour follows his recent entry in the World Book of Records and comes ahead of his much-anticipated film Akhanda 2.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
nandamuri balakrishna 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
