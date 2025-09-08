Balakrishna Rings NSE Bell
Nandamuri Balakrishna made history by ringing the ceremonial bell at the National Stock Exchange, becoming the first South Indian actor to do so. The event highlighted his work with the Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital, which provides care to thousands of underprivileged patients.
The honour follows his recent entry in the World Book of Records and comes ahead of his much-anticipated film Akhanda 2.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
