Balakrishna Invokes MGR, Sivaji Ganesan at ‘Janmabhoomi’

Tollywood star and politician Nandamuri Balakrishna arrived in Chennai with a distinct sense of nostalgia, anchoring the release of Akhanda 2: Thaandavam in heritage rather than just box office metrics. Speaking in Tamil, the veteran actor traced a direct line from his father NTR to Tamil icons MGR and Sivaji Ganesan. He framed his presence in the city as a homecoming to his birthplace, bridging the cultural gap between the Telugu and Tamil industries through shared history and the thematic weight of Sanatana Dharma.

A bond beyond borders

I am incredibly happy, and it feels like coming back to my own home simply because I was born here in Chennai. If Telangana is my Karmabhoomi and Andhra is my Aatmabhoomi, then Madras is my Janmabhoomi. My father, NTR, shared a bond of deep affection and friendship with Makkal Thilagam MGR and the legendary Sivaji Ganesan that cannot be forgotten. Just as the Telugu Ganga project brought water to this city, my father poured his affection into this land. He loved the Telugu people, yet he held an equal love for the Tamil people.

Reviving the industry during the pandemic

When we released the first part, Akhanda, the COVID-19 pandemic was at its height. There was genuine fear that audiences would return to theatres. We discussed it as a team and decided that the audience needed a certain kind of medication. They needed the energy this film provided. It became the first Indian blockbuster released during that time and gave the rest of the industry the courage and confidence to start releasing their films again.

Dharma means retaliating against injustice

We approached Akhanda 2 not just as a sequel but as a tribute to Hindu Sanatana Dharma. We view this film as a ‘Yagam’ (worship), to showcase our culture and arts to the world. It is vital to demonstrate that Dharma is not just ritual. It is about fighting for the truth and retaliating against injustice.

Reflecting on five decades of cinema

I have completed 50 years in this industry. To survive and remain relevant for half a century is rare. I do not say this to boast but to acknowledge the blessings of God and my parents. My father is my Guru and my deity. He explored every genre, including mythology, folklore, social themes and fantasy. I am fortunate to follow in those footsteps. With the audience’s support,

I am still standing here and continuing to deliver hits like Akhanda, Veera Simha Reddy, Dakku Maharaj and Bhagavanth Kesari.

Balakrishna channels legends in Chennai

