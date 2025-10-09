The obsession with large purses, big flashy handbags and overloaded bags can be painful. Your fashion statement could lead to a ‘tote-ally’ uncalled for ‘purse-onal crisis’ with excruciating pain in the shoulder, neck, arm and back.

Carrying heavy bags has become part of daily life for many people. Bags are packed with laptops, chargers, keys, water bottles, cosmetics, tiffin, an umbrella and much more!

A Bagful of Woes

Long-term consequences of oversized heavy bags include muscular cramps and pinched nerves, and the damage done to your back, neck and shoulders can be significant. There is an increasing number of cases of shoulder and neck pains due to heavy handbag usage, also known as “handbag syndrome.”

“The body naturally compensates for the load, especially when carried on one side (like a purse or single-strap bag), by hiking up one shoulder or leaning the torso to the opposite side to maintain balance. This asymmetrical posture is the root of many issues, including muscle strain and imbalance. Muscles on the loaded side become overworked and tight, while opposing muscles become overstretched and weak. Over time, this can lead to a forward head posture, rounded shoulders, and a lateral curve (or shift) in the spine, contributing to chronic pain,” says Dr Randhir Kenjale, Consultant Spine and Orthopaedic Surgeon at Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune.

Seek Medical Help

If you are suffering from shoulder and neck pain, then rest the affected shoulder and neck. Apply ice (through a damp towel) for 10-15 minutes to reduce inflammation (especially right after a day of carrying a heavy load), for pain and inflammation. Topical pain-relief gels can also be applied to the localised area.

“The simple rule is to use ice on new injuries, heat on old stiffness and massage gently to relax tense muscles. But if the pain doesn’t go away or gets worse, one must visit a doctor,” says Dr Sachin Sethi (PT), Principal Lead - Physiotherapy, Artemis Hospitals.

Always seek medical advice when the Pain is severe, sudden, or significantly limits your daily activities. “Pain that persists for more than 10 days despite self-care. New symptoms of numbness, tingling, or weakness spreading down the arm or into the hands. Visible changes to your posture or a noticeable lump/swelling in the affected area,” adds Dr Randhir.

The Right Bag

Carrying briefcases with excessive loads can cause significant lateral (side bending) of the spine. This causes long-term implications for the lumbar spine.

Single strap laptop bags/purses with excessive load can lead to excessive use of the same side trapezius (neck musculature) muscle activation and opposite side paraspinal muscle activation.

Cross-body slings are comparatively better alternatives to single strap bags, as the centre of gravity is shifted to the unloaded side, too.

“A backpack is considered to be the best in terms of postural alignment when worn in the right way. If worn on a single shoulder, there could be lateral tilting of the spine,” says Dr Riddhi Trivedi Parekh (PT), Founder & Principal Physiotherapist, The Physio Room Mumbai.

If the backpacks are too heavy or worn too low, the person wearing them will lean forward, causing stress on the lumbar spine, and the rounding of the shoulders over a prolonged period of time can cause muscular imbalances.

Correct Posture

A physical therapist can provide targeted stretching and strengthening exercises and work on posture correction. Avoid complete immobilisation; gentle movement is necessary to promote healing.

When you carry heavy bags, it is important to stretch, stand up straight and work on your core and back. Dr Sethi says that stretching regularly keeps muscles flexible, increases range of motion, and stops tightness that can cause pain. A good posture keeps the spine in line and takes stress off the shoulders and lower back.

A strong core and back help support the spine from the inside and ease stress on the joints and discs. To protect your alignment, sit and stand tall and stretch to stay flexible.

BAG IT RIGHT

Tips to reduce the risk of handbag syndrome

• Select a bag made of lightweight material

• Keep varying sizes of purses for different occasions

• Carry two shoulder bags, one on each side for symmetrical load

• Go through your bag regularly and remove unnecessary weight. Avoid keeping too many coins as they add to the weight.

• Try not to exceed more than 10% of your body weight

• When using a single strap bag, try to switch sides.

• Adjust the length of the cross-body sling bag so that the bag is at your hip level.

• Carry a padded backpack on both shoulders. (Shoulder straps, chest and waist belt distribute the load evenly.)

• Whenever possible (e.g., waiting in a queue, metro, train), place your bag on the floor or your lap to give your shoulder a break.