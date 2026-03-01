Bafta Deletes ‘Boong’ Director’s Speech, Netizens Outraged

After honouring Manipuri filmmaker Lakshmipriya Devi for her film Boong, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has reportedly taken down her acceptance speech, allegedly on the grounds that it was “political”.

The move has triggered strong reactions from filmmakers, activists and citizens, many of whom have expressed outrage over what they see as an unwarranted snub.

In her acceptance speech, which resonated emotionally with audiences worldwide, Lakshmipriya Devi said: “We pray that all the internally displaced children, including the child actors in the film, regain their joy, their innocence and their dreams once again... Thank you, BAFTA, for giving us not only an award but also this stage to express our hope.”

Critics argue that removing a speech centred on peace and forgiveness reflects an overly cautious approach. For many, the deletion of what they describe as a message of hope has raised uncomfortable questions about the space for humanitarian appeals on global platforms.

However, following the strong backlash, the video was now re-uploaded on BAFTA’s YouTube channel.