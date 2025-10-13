Bad Breath and Ejaculation Issues

Q Kindly advise how true this is, and if it is, what medical help can we take to avoid this problem, as we cannot live apart. Both our blood groups are the same (A+). My mouth smells bad — is there any medicine to cure it? I brush my teeth twice a day, but after some time it smells.

Having the same blood group will not cause any problem; in fact, it can be beneficial. Bad breath, medically known as halitosis, can arise from various causes: infections of the respiratory tract, gum or teeth problems, liver issues, smoking, diabetes, constipation, or nasal/sinus infections or growths. Poor oral hygiene is another factor. Pay attention to your diet, maintain regular bowel movements, and consult a doctor if any underlying medical condition is suspected.

Q I am a 25-year-old man who has masturbated daily for the last five years. I get a good erection, but after some time, semen leaks out. During orgasm, only a small amount of semen comes out. How can I prevent this?

It appears that you may be continuing stimulation even after ejaculation, which can reduce the amount of semen released. Also, if you slow down stimulation at the point of ejaculation and restart, some semen may leak as you may have already reached the point of no return.