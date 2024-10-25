Back to Nature: Skin care with chemical free products

Today customers prefer skin care products without paraben, sulphates and other chemicals. With the growth of the Indian beauty industry, homegrown beauty brands have gained recognition in India and abroad. These brands combine traditional knowledge with modern formulations. Besides awareness, the easy accessibility of products through physical stores and various E-commerce websites is helping the rise of the natural skin care market.

The growing trend of clean beauty, and minimalist skin care emphasises natural ingredients and sustainability. Also, social media influencers and celebrities have an impact on consumer behaviour. They are promoting eco-conscious practices that prioritise personal well-being with the use of products which are free of chemicals, toxins and synthetic additives.

Clean beauty

Clean beauty means skincare products made from safe, natural substances such as plants, minerals, and other natural materials. Consumers today are conscious and educated about their skincare choices, which is a positive shift. “The preference for chemical-free, natural skin care brands aligns with a global trend of returning to nature for holistic wellness solutions. “India has a deep-rooted botanical heritage, and the skin care market is evolving to embrace this richness. The blend of ayurveda, herbal knowledge and science has given rise to numerous organic and natural skincare brands,” says Divita Kanoria, founder of Tatha, a pioneer in plant stem cell-based skincare, blending ancient Indian wisdom with modern innovation.

Focus on Natural Products

There has been a significant shift in customer behaviour regarding chemical-free and organic skin care and beauty products. says filmmaker Sruti Harihara Subramanian of Chennai, founder of Goli Soda, an eco-friendly and sustainable product store. “The COVID-19 pandemic was a turning point that made people more mindful of their overall well-being. As people focus on eating healthy, fitness and self-care, it’s only natural that they pay attention to what they use on their skin. Terms like ‘organic’ and ‘natural’ are sometimes used loosely by multinational companies for marketing purposes. Consumers need to be educated about where their products come from, and what ingredients are safe. This prevents greenwashing and ensures the products are beneficial for health. One is aware of the harmful effects of chemical-based products, many of which stay in our system and cause long-term health issues, such as cancer”.

Goli Soda in Chennai sources local, organic ingredient products and avoids palm oil, which is harmful to rainforests, opting for coconut oil and ensuring 100% sustainable packaging. “Our bar-format products include probiotics, which are essential for the well-being of skin and hair. These probiotics also help clean waterways by breaking down organic matter, making products environmentally friendly and good for personal health,” adds Sruti.

Ayurvedic, herbal and organic

India has a rich tradition of natural, herbal organic, and Ayurvedic skin care, and now it is all being revived.

“According to recent reports, the Indian natural personal care market is projected to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 10%. The natural skin care market today offers a wide range of products — from sunscreens and soaps to moisturisers, all catering to consumers who are looking for healthier and sustainable choices. This also means that brands need to stand out by truly offering quality, efficacy, and transparency.” states Hyderabad-based Seethala Karipineni, Founder of Saka Organics, an organic beauty product brand committed to purity and sustainability.

The terms natural, organic, and herbal are often used interchangeably, but they have distinct meanings. A chemical-free product refers to synthetic free ingredients like parabens, sulphates or artificial fragrances. “Natural products are made from ingredients found in nature, but not necessarily organic. Organic products have ingredients that are grown without the use of pesticides or synthetic fertilisers. Herbal products contain plant-based ingredients, often inspired by traditional medicine systems like Ayurveda,” elucidates Seethala.

Check Ingredients

Opt for products with clear, natural ingredient lists and avoid harmful chemicals. Look for certifications from regulatory bodies to ensure the products meet quality and safety standards. It is essential to be cautious and make the right choice, as not every natural product may be suitable for your skin. Dr Shareefa Chause, Dermatologist and Cosmetologist at Shareefa’s Skin Care Clinic, says “Research the brand’s reputation and credibility.

Be cautious with the terms like “made with natural ingredients” as it’s mostly a marketing tactic. Always do a patch test of these products on your hand or back of the ear instead to prevent allergies. Always read the customer reviews online to know the effectiveness of the product or whether someone had any allergic reaction after using it. If unsure about your skin type or the products to use then better consult a dermatologist”.