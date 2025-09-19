B-Wood’s Best-Kept Secret: The Love Story Behind ‘Saiyaara’

It’s common knowledge that Aneet Padda and Ahaan Pandey, the lead pair of this year’s mega blockbuster Saiyaara, are in love — but the twist in their real-life tale is that they are obliged not to make their relationship official.

Says a close friend of producer Aditya Chopra - “Theirs is one of the most beautiful love stories in the entertainment industry. It happened organically while they were shooting together for Saiyaara. She was innocent and vulnerable. He looked after her during the shooting. They drew close as they worked. Eventually, friendship turned into a deep love. Aneet and Ahaan are in a committed relationship.”

But the dynamics of the movie business has put a spoke in the wheel. The Saiyaara producer, who has the two actors under a three-film contract, feels it is too early in their careers for them to be declared non-single. The reasoning is that public ratification of their relationship will erode their popularity.

Will their relationship thrive or wilt under this pressure to not publicly acknowledge their feelings for each other for an extended period? Only time will tell.