Ayushmann Turns ‘Sexy Beast’ In Thamma

Hyderabad Chronicle
Lipika Varma
28 Sept 2025 10:05 PM IST

‘This is a special film for me,’ says the actor

Ayushmann (Image:DC)

The trailer launch of Thamma, Maddock Films’ romantic horror comedy, saw producer Dinesh Vijan unveil the Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe logo. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film releases this Diwali on October 21, 2025. For Ayushmann Khurrana, Thamma marks several firsts. “I’m thrilled my film is releasing on Diwali — my first-ever Diwali release. It’s special to be part of Maddock’s Horror-Comedy Universe. I play a common man facing supernatural chaos, and it’s disruptive, new, and very exciting,” he said.

Ayushmann praised his co-star Rashmika, saying, “Her energy is infectious. She brings her character to life with talent and is a wonderful human being. Collaborating with her has been amazing.” Producer Dinesh Vijan, who worked with Ayushmann on Bala, called Thamma a milestone in his career. “I’ve seen Ayushmann grow as a performer. He starts as an ordinary man but transforms completely by the end. The journey is layered, and Ayushmann brings it to life beautifully — from everyday man to a sexy beast.”


About the AuthorLipika Varma
Lipika Varma, a Mumbai-based entertainment journalist and former teacher, has been writing since 1990 for outlets like Deccan Chronicle, Asian Age, and more. A single mother and breast cancer survivor, she continues to thrive in her profession with resilience and passion.

