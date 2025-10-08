 Top
Ayushmann Khurrana To Play Prem In Sooraj Barjatya’s Next

8 Oct 2025 9:45 PM IST

Salman Khan to make a cameo appearance

Ayushmann Khurrana (Image:DC)

Breaking tradition, Sooraj Barjatya has signed Ayushmann Khurrana to play Prem in his next project. But his usual hero, Salman, will still feature in it — he will make a guest appearance in the new Prem saga.

According to an informed source, “the male protagonist in the new project is much younger than Salman’s real age. Salman suggested that Sooraj sign someone else, and when the director protested that the audience wouldn’t accept anyone else as Prem, Salman promised to make a token appearance.”

Salman has been the author-backed sanskari (tradition-bound) hero in 5 out of Barjatya’s 6 theatrical directorials so far. The only exception was Vivah, in which Shahid played Prem. The reason then was the same as this time. Bharjatya told, “I would normally never make a film on Prem without Salman playing the lead. But Vivah required a younger hero. I asked Salman and he said it was okay to sign someone else. But that was an exception.”

Looks like the new project is another exception in Bharjatya’s scheme of things. He says, “Again it is a role not suited to Salman. Ayushmann is the perfect fit for this one.”

The project will on the floors in January 2026.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
