Ayan Mukerji Exits ‘Dhoom 4’ to Focus on ‘Brahmastra’

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji has reportedly stepped away from Dhoom 4 following the lukewarm response to War 2. The director is now focusing entirely on the second installment of his ambitious Brahmastra franchise.

While some reports linked Mukerji’s exit from Dhoom 4 to creative differences with Yash Raj Films, particularly over Shridhar Raghavan’s script, sources close to the filmmaker have dismissed such claims.“Brahmastra has always been Ayan’s priority,” said an insider. “The entire Astraverse is his brainchild, and he didn’t want to compromise it by taking on too much. Both Dhoom and Brahmastra demand immense time, preparation, and creative investment. Ayan is a passionate filmmaker who chose to focus on the project closest to his heart.”