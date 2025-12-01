Autophagy, Naturopathy And Cancer: Cutting Through The Noise

When Sonali Bendre credited her naturopathy and autophagy-inspired routines for helping her feel healthier after cancer treatment, social media quickly split into two camps. Some saw a survivor sharing her lived experience, while others accused her of endorsing unscientific methods.

Much of the outrage missed a crucial point: Sonali underwent advanced treatment for stage-4 endometrial cancer at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York. She has always acknowledged relying on evidence-based oncology. Her current wellness choices, she clarified, are post-treatment practices, not alternatives. So, what does science say? And how much is truly misunderstood?

“Evidence-first. Everything else is supportive”

Senior oncologist Dr Vijay Anand Reddy, Director & Senior Consultant Radiation Oncologist at Apollo Cancer Institute, offers a clear medical stance. “The foundation of cancer care continues to be evidence-based treatments—surgery, radiation and chemotherapy—depending on the site and stage of the disease. These essential treatments cannot be replaced by approaches like autophagy or naturopathy.”

Yet, he adds that supportive therapies do matter after treatment. “When used after standard therapy, they can help patients regain strength, improve overall health and may reduce the risk of recurrence.”

What is autophagy?

Autophagy has become a buzzword in wellness circles, but biologically, it simply refers to the body’s natural process of clearing damaged cells. Dr Reddy explains, “Autophagy is the removal of damaged, inactive and dead cells in the body. The body already has an inbuilt capacity for it.” He says lifestyle choices can enhance this natural system. “Yoga, a balanced diet, exercise and positive thinking help strengthen immunity and support autophagy.”

He also clarifies the medical equivalent, “In medicine we use the term phagocytosis for the removal of dead or damaged cells. These are natural clean-up systems, not cancer treatments.”

Why the backlash happened

The criticism was rooted in fear, not hostility. Experts worry that cancer patients—especially those frightened or vulnerable — may imitate celebrity routines without understanding risks. Dr Ch. Mohana Vamsy, Chief Surgical Oncologist, Omega Hospitals, notes, “Some people believe she is misleading the public by promoting an unscientific method. They worry cancer patients might copy her and avoid proven treatments.”

Context matters

Dr Vamsy says much of the criticism overlooks her transparency, “She underwent top modern medical care. She has never hidden that.” He emphasises that naturopathy and autophagy routines began after she completed her primary treatment. “Belief and confidence play a major role in any treatment. When medical options are limited, there is nothing wrong in exploring what one trusts, as long as it gives comfort.”

The psychology behind healing

Dr Vamsy highlights the emotional dimension often ignored in scientific arguments. “If the patient is strongly convinced something helps, he will be benefited.” Research supports this: exercise, nutrition, meditation and personal agency improve quality of life and emotional resilience—even without affecting tumour biology.

Stars Speak

Lisa Ray blended Ayurveda, meditation, yoga and plant-based eating with her cancer treatment. She says wellness supported her recovery, while chemotherapy and targeted therapy did the real work.

Manisha Koirala turned to yoga, pranayama and clean eating after surviving Stage IV ovarian cancer. She credits medical treatment for her cure and wellness for rebuilding her emotional strength.

Yuvraj Singh followed disciplined diet, pranayama and detox habits during recovery. He openly says chemo saved his life, while wellness helped him regain strength.

What science says

Human autophagy is not fully understood

· Fasting-induced autophagy is difficult to measure

· Promising animal studies exist, but human evidence is limited

· Fasting during treatment can be risky (malnutrition, immune suppression)

· Bottom line: Fasting may support general wellness, but it is not a cancer therapy.In short: fasting may support wellness, but it is not a cancer therapy.