Audience appreciates me for my choice of scripts

Actor Suhas, known for breaking industry norms, emphasises performance over looks with hits like Colour Photo, Writer Padmabhushan, and Ambajipet Marriage Bureau. His upcoming film Prasanna Vadanam, directed by Arjun YK, explores a unique storyline about face blindness.

“It’s a niche plotline we haven’t explored,” Suhas remarks. His character, suffering from face blindness, adds depth to the contrasting title. “In the film, I cannot recognise faces properly.”

Suhas underwent a two-week workshop to prepare for this challenging role. “The trailer and poster of Prasanna Vadanam have created a good buzz,” he shares, describing the film as a survival thriller.

Reflecting on his success, Suhas values gripping storytelling over traditional protagonist looks. “I’m fortunate that all my films have done well,” he notes. “People appreciate my choice of films.”

Each project’s unique genre drives Suhas to seek fresh storytelling. “Working with debutants always pushes me to explore new ideas,” he concludes.

Suhas’s journey exemplifies a shift toward narrative depth in cinema, highlighting the power of compelling storytelling over conventional aesthetics.

