At Home With the Bridgertons

There is a rustle of silk and organza, a table laden with brightly coloured cupcakes and delicately sliced sandwiches, dainty teacups and saucers, and the gentle aroma of flowers… You may be forgiven for thinking you’ve stepped back into the Regency era. However, the venue is not a sprawling estate in the English countryside, but a community club in Greater Noida in the National Capital Region.





Yes, it’s Bridgerton season yet again, and ladies across several Indian cities are embracing the romance of the 18th Century, one generous sip of Earl Grey or rose-infused brew at a time.





The Bridgerton kitty party is a sell-out this February, with event planners, caterers and decorators on speed dial as the ladies get set to air their finest chiffons and velvets for luncheons and sundowners. “As global viewers, it’s only natural to celebrate popular shows. Bridgerton is one of the most watched series worldwide, and its fashion and storylines have inspired theme parties everywhere.





India, too, has seen this trickle-down effect. From lace and ballgowns to fabulous hairdos, the country has embraced the aesthetic at social events,” says designer Anand Bhushan.

The prep and planning would make Lady Whistledown proud. The Bridgertons, Danburys and even the Featheringtons have their own admirers. Lehengas and sarees get a makeover, with inventive drapes, gota and kinari borders stitched on to recreate personal versions of “the” gown for the ball. A hair and makeup stylist quickly rustles up the preferred look.

More often than not, the Bridgerton-inspired cosplay gets a distinct desi twist.

“Bridgerton-themed kitty parties are currently very popular. Hosts and guests pull out all the stops, from invitations to accessories and appropriate decor. These events are complete with costumes, music and all the other paraphernalia that turns it into a fancy dress affair. There are even photoshoots organised to capture the moment,” says Delhi-based Komal Bansal, who has created customised hampers and decorations for such events.

The demographic spans generations, from Gen Z to Baby Boomers, ages ranging from 25-year-olds to septuagenarians.

“Many of us grew up reading period romances, imagining those worlds – the manners, the balls and the friendships. In many ways, that social structure feels very Indian. Bringing that fantasy to life feels both nostalgic and joyful. The Regency era was a time when individualism quietly came into its own – personal style, taste and artistic expression were no longer just markers of class, but reflections of identity,” says Sugandha, 65, who accompanied her daughter-in-law to a Bridgerton-themed party.

“Seeing Indian characters, maharajas and people of colour inhabit a world once thought inaccessible feels validating. With period aesthetics returning to the screen and even global stars embracing heritage jewels, it feels like if we can’t go back in time, we’re happily recreating it in our own way,” says Delhi-based party planner Sapna.

So why just watch the season unfold on screen? Pick a theme, pour the tea, don your finest desi Regency ensemble, and host your own ball. After all, every neighbourhood has a Lady Whistledown waiting to emerge.