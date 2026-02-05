At 50, Abhishek is Very Content

“Do I feel my age? I don’t know. I’ve never really thought about what it feels like to be a certain age. I’m too blissed to be contemplative. My parents, my wife and my daughter are my universe. I also have some really good friends who’ve been with me since childhood. What more could a guy ask for?”

Birthdays no longer excite him the way they once did—though his daughter feels differently. “I’ve never been a cake-and-candles enthusiast. It’s for Aaradhya that the day becomes special. Otherwise, I like my birthdays to be workdays. There’s no better way to bring in a birthday than with work. I like to spend my birthday with my family if I can, but it wouldn’t be a happy birthday for me if I’m not working.”

This has been Abhishek’s birthday routine since his debut. “Every year since I started my career in 1998, I’ve made sure I’m shooting. I remember I was shooting with J.P. Dutta saab on my 23rd birthday. The only year I missed shooting on my birthday was when I was in New York promoting Delhi 6. I hope to continue working on all my birthdays.”