Assam CM’s son completes Ironman 70.3

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared a proud moment on social media, congratulating his son, Nandil Sarma, for completing the Ironman 70.3 race in Bahrain.

The Ironman 70.3 is a demanding endurance event comprising a 1.9 km swim, 90 km cycling, and a 21.1 km run, all done consecutively. Nandil finished the race in 6 hours and 48 minutes, having trained for just three to four months.

Nandil now aims to take on a full Ironman — a 3.8 km swim, 180 km cycle, and 42.2 km marathon — before graduating from National Law University, Bengaluru, next May. The Chief Minister wished him “strength, joy, and the courage to keep pushing his limits.”