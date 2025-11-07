Aryan to Direct SRK in His Dream Project
The young filmmaker is ready to take on his most ambitious project yet
After impressing audiences and industry insiders alike with The Bads of Bollywood, Aryan Khan is now set to direct a full-length feature starring none other than Shah Rukh Khan.
According to a close family friend, this has always been part of Aryan’s long-term plan. “First the web series, then the feature film — that was the roadmap from the start. Aryan has been working on a script featuring his father for years. You can call it his dream project. He’s finally making that next,” the source reveals.
The yet-untitled film will be produced under the Khans’ banner, Red Chillies Entertainment, and is expected to feature several top Bollywood A-listers alongside Shah Rukh Khan.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
