Aryan to Direct SRK in His Dream Project

After impressing audiences and industry insiders alike with The Bads of Bollywood, Aryan Khan is now set to direct a full-length feature starring none other than Shah Rukh Khan.

According to a close family friend, this has always been part of Aryan’s long-term plan. “First the web series, then the feature film — that was the roadmap from the start. Aryan has been working on a script featuring his father for years. You can call it his dream project. He’s finally making that next,” the source reveals.

The yet-untitled film will be produced under the Khans’ banner, Red Chillies Entertainment, and is expected to feature several top Bollywood A-listers alongside Shah Rukh Khan.