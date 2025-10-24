Aryan Ready To Face The Camera?

Has Aryan Khan, changed his mind about facing the camera? A few years ago, when Shah Rukh had asked his son about his career plans, he said he preferred filmmaking over facing comparisons with his father..

That, however, may be about to change. A source close to the family has confirmed that Aryan is now “seriously reconsidering” his earlier stance and is open to exploring acting offers. “After the appreciation Aryan received for The Bads of Bollywood, many within his circle have encouraged him to take the plunge,” the source revealed.

Interestingly, filmmaker Karan Johar is said to have made a promise to Aryan when he was just a child — that he would one day launch him as a star. That pact, it seems, may finally be honoured.

Another insider added, “Aryan wanted to carve his own space first. Now, with his directorial credibility established, he’s being told there’s no reason not to explore acting — especially when it’s in his DNA.”