Artix promotes art & culture

Founded by Payal Kapoor, Malvika Poddar, and Sethu Vaidyanathan, who want to revolutionize the art world, Artix aims to bring together artists as well as indigenous and international art, and give collectors and art enthusiasts a place to fully immerse themselves in the art world and related fields. Malvika outlines, “Bigger art fairs are coming to bigger cities. Mumbai, for instance, has seen Mumbai art fairs, but there are still quite a few places where art has not yet reached.” The trio aims to completely transform the field of art so that people could enjoy a wide range of experiences in one location. Payal adds, “In order to improve people’s perspectives, Artix bridges gaps across communities and promotes art and culture. Hyderabad is a robust cultural and commercial hub that can host a show of this scale.”

The event brings over ten prestigious art galleries from across the country including Art Magnum, Dhoomimal Art Gallery, and Art Centrix. It will also feature artists like Simran Lamba, Anchal Garg, and Rita Jhunjhunwala as well as international artists from the US — Lindsey Noble/Chris Trueman, Bryan Ricci/Josh Aster while Priya Paul, Sheetal Bangur, and Anju Poddar as collaborators.

With over 38 rooms at The Park Hotel transformed into interactive art sections, there are panel discussions and interactive sessions. Each room will be converted into exclusive art salons and galleries, showcasing a curated collection of artwork, live installations and textile art, the show has something for everyone. Hyderabadis will have a treat as Anju Poddar is showcasing her collection of early Laxma Goud artworks.

Hotel art fairs are popular worldwide because an individual senses an intimate and engaging atmosphere upon entering a luxurious space, wherein he/she can envision the wall art in his/her own home.

Sethu signs off saying, “We have made an effort to embrace and tweak the framework in accordance with Indian customs, beliefs, and tastes. Artix challenges the established norms of art galleries by redefining the convergence of art and artisans, luxury, textiles, and weavings. This will offer an unmatched landmark to the realms of creativity and grandeur."

Note: The event will be held at The Park, Hyderabad, 22 Rajbhavan Road, Somajiguda from March 16-17 from 11.20 a.m. to 8.30 pm.

Being a first-time participant in Artix 2.0 is truly an enriching experience for me as the fair showcases an exceptional range of works by Indian masters and leading contemporary artists in the country.” — Simran KS Lamba, Artist

I’m thrilled to be a part of Artix 2.0 in Hyderabad, where I unveil my latest collection, a harmonious blend of Mughal opulence and Nawabi grace. Each piece on display is a testament to the modern woman.” — Archana Aggarwal, Jeweller

At Artix 2.0, we are set to showcase the works of 15 of our artists. Hyderabad, with its vibrant art scene and community of discerning collectors, presents and incredible opportunity for us to connect with art enthusiasts.” — Rohit Gandhi, Owner of Palette art gallery