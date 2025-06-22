Art With a Heart

“Art isn’t just a mirror but a doorway,” says Sushma Thota as she surveys the final touches going up at The Culinary Lounge. “With Paropakar 2025, we’re not just showcasing creativity but are using it to change the course of children’s lives.” The exhibition showcases the works of acclaimed artists such as Thota Vaikuntam, Jogen Chowdary, Shakti Burman, Laxman Aelay and Ramesh Gorjala.

Spearheaded by Nachiketa Tapovan, a Hyderabad-based non-profit organisation known for its deep-rooted work in education of underprivileged children, the two-day art exhibition and performance showcase blends visual brilliance with visceral impact.

“When people buy art here,” Sushma explains, “they aren’t just taking home a painting, but sending a child to school, feeding them, giving them uniforms, and often, giving their family hope for the first time.”

Sushma, who is well-regarded in the city’s art and philanthropy circles for her intuitive curation and people-first approach, aimed for Paropakar to be more than just another fundraiser. “I wanted it to feel like a homecoming for art lovers, donors, and the children we support.”

Her curatorial style centres on emotional resonance. “I want people to walk out lighter in spirit, but heavier in responsibility,” says Sushma. “When you realise what art can do, you stop being a spectator. You become the change.”