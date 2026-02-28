Art Of The Timed Wedding Reveal

 Top
28 Feb 2026 8:59 PM IST

From real vows to reel visuals, the timing of the actors’ Ranabaali wedding reveal feels perfectly, and perhaps purposefully, aligned

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna (Image: DC)

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s on-screen Ranabaali wedding visuals are shaping up to echo the regal elegance of their real-life nuptials. To celebrate the couple’s recent Udaipur wedding, the makers dropped a glimpse of their Ranabaali wedding song “Endhayya Saami,” featuring the pair in traditional attire that mirrors the cultural richness of their actual ceremony.

Just days earlier, Vijay and Rashmika tied the knot in an intimate ceremony, he in classic traditional attire and she in a striking bridal ensemble, both embracing heritage aesthetics that closely mirror their Ranabaali wedding look.


