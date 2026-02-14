ARR’s Acting Debut, Prabhu Deva’s Moves And A Viral Hit

The ‘Yethu’ video song from Moonwalk has taken Instagram by storm, emerging as a global dance sensation. Moonwalk, directed by Manoj NS, is a comedy drama starring Prabhu Deva, in which AR Rahman makes his acting debut, playing an angry young film director.

People from Africa, Japan, USA, UK, UAE, France, Sweden and several other countries have been sharing high-energy reels of ‘Yethu’ while staying true to the song’s essence.

The track has crossed 11 million views on YouTube within two weeks of release and international reviewers have been adding to the interest. Social media reels featuring the song have collectively crossed 100 million views. The trend, which began on January 27, continues to gain strength and has extended beyond dancers to musicians and instrumental artistes recreating the song’s beats.