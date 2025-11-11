ARR Faces Heat over Jani Master Collaboration

While outrage continues online, legal experts and industry insiders argue that the backlash is misplaced — pointing out that A R Rahman, as a composer, has no say in hiring choreographers, and that there is no legal bar on Jani Master continuing professional work until proven guilty.

The controversy erupted after the ‘Chikiri Chikiri’ track from Ram Charan’s next big film featured choreography by Jani Master, who is currently facing a POCSO case. Several social media users criticised AR Rahman for collaborating with him, sparking debates on accountability and ethics in the film industry.

However, insiders have rallied to Rahman’s defence. “How would Rahman know who’s choreographing the song? These are purely production or directorial decisions,” said producer Abhishek Nama, adding that blaming Rahman was “unfair and misinformed.”

A source from the Telugu Film Industry Employees Federation clarified, “The Federation has not suspended him after his arrest. He later received bail from the court, and there were no conditions imposed on his professional activity. In fact, he’s been active in Bollywood, Kollywood and Tollywood, choreographing for stars like Vijay and Ram Charan.”

Legal clarity

Fizani Husain, Supreme Court Advocate & Former Public Prosecutor in the Delhi High Court, elaborated on the principle of presumption of innocence. “Until a person is convicted under POCSO or any other offence, they cannot be treated as guilty merely because of allegations or an FIR,” The debate highlights the growing tension between social media trials and due legal process, with many urging restraint until the Courts deliver a verdict. As one senior filmmaker put it, “Accountability must come with evidence — not emotion.”

A.R. Rahman stopped collaborating with Tamil lyricist Vairamuthu, who had nearly 20 complaints from women against him, though it is well-known that Rahman and Vairamuthu are longtime friends and collaborators. The musician also stopped working with singer Karthik, following sexual harassment allegations against him, whose career began as a backing vocalist for Rahman before he got his first major playback opportunity through him.