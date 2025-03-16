ARR discharged from hospital

Celebrated music composer AR Rahman has been discharged from the hospital after receiving treatment for health issues, according to a statement released by Chennai’s Apollo Hospital management.

A medical bulletin issued by Dr. R.K. Venkatasalam, Director Medical Services, Apollo Hospitals stated, “AR Rahman, visited Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road this morning (March 16) with dehydration symptoms and got discharged after routine check-up.”

The official statement put to rest several rumours that had been circulating since morning. On Sunday morning, the global music fraternity and Rahman’s diehard fans awoke to shocking news that the Oscar winning musician had been admitted to a hospital after reportedly complaining of chest discomfort. Rahman had recently returned from London, where he participated in an event. Shortly after his return to Chennai, he reportedly experienced some discomfort in the neck (due to continuous travel), and stomach. It is learned that he thought it might be due to acidity and gastric problems and took some antacid and anti-gas syrup at home. However, when the pain persisted through Sunday morning, he was rushed to Apollo Hospitals.

Rahman’s sister, Fathima, said, “Anna went to hospital because he had discomfort and later found it was due to dehydration issues. He was constantly travelling without rest, which might have caused this. He was given drips and is absolutely fine now.”

Rahman’s son Ameen also took to his Instagram account and said his dad was doing well.