ARR Confirmed As Composer For Mani Ratnam-Vijay Sethupathi Film

The makers of Mani Ratnam’s upcoming film starring Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi have confirmed that AR Rahman will be composing the music, putting to rest rumours of Mani Ratnam opting for Sai Abhyankaar over his longtime collaborator.

The announcement was made by Madras Talkies, which is backing the film alongside Lyca Productions and India Talkies. The Oscar winner has reportedly already begun work on the film's music.

This will be the second collaboration between Vijay Sethupathi and Mani Ratnam after the 2018 film Chekka Chivantha Vaanam.

In a recent interview, Vijay Sethupathi confirmed the project, saying, “This time we will be doing something completely different. The Vijay Sethupathi who entered the film industry seeking small roles is still alive. I want to make sure he remains alive even if he is working with Mani Ratnam.”