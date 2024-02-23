Arjun’s physical transformation for ‘Crakk’

Arjun Rampal, the actor known for his dynamic performances, unveils the dedication behind his stunning physical transformation for the action-packed film Crakk.

“To embody this role, shedding weight and boosting agility were essential. I committed to daily swims, and thrice-weekly 10K runs,” he reveals.

His unwavering dedication is evident in glimpses shared on social media, documenting the Crakk journey.

“While filming, two slip discs necessitated a two-week hiatus for recovery. It was crucial to strike a balance between caution and performance enhancement, especially considering Vidyut’s remarkable physique,” Rampal elaborates on the challenges encountered during the filming of intense action sequences.

“I had to make sacrifices to sculpt my physique and maintain a strict vegetarian diet,” Rampal explains, shedding light on the dietary regimen behind his transformation.

In Crakk, Rampal stars alongside Amy Jackson, Vidyut Jammwal, and Nora Fatehi.