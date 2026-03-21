Arjun Rampal To Play Antagonist Again…

Arjun Rampal is readying for a face-off against actor and Kantara director Rishab Shetty— in The Pride of India: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Arjun has been roped in to play the chief antagonist in the period drama. The pan-India spectacle, directed by producer Sandeep Singh, is set to go on the floors later this year and will showcase the rich history of the Maratha Empire.

Arjun, who has shifted base from Mumbai to Goa, said, “I am proud to be associated with Dhurandhar. I just want to do good work. I leave Goa only for work. Otherwise I am happy spending time with my partner and two boys.” The film also stars Shefali Shah as Rajmata Jijabai, Chhatrapati Shivaji’s mother.



