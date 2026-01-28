Arijit Singh Quits Playback Singing…

Arijit Singh has stepped away from playback singing. But he is not quitting the entertainment industry. He is plunging into filmmaking with a project that stars his son Jul and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s daughter Shora. The film, an intense love story, is being co-produced by Arijit and his wife Koel Singh, along with Mahavir Jain. Nawazuddin will make a special appearance in his daughter’s debut film.