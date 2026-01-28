 Top
Arijit Singh Quits Playback Singing…

Hyderabad Chronicle
28 Jan 2026 9:26 PM IST

to foray into film production

Arijit Singh. (DC)

Arijit Singh has stepped away from playback singing. But he is not quitting the entertainment industry. He is plunging into filmmaking with a project that stars his son Jul and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s daughter Shora. The film, an intense love story, is being co-produced by Arijit and his wife Koel Singh, along with Mahavir Jain. Nawazuddin will make a special appearance in his daughter’s debut film.

