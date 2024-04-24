Are Ceramides the ultimate answer to skin hydration woes?

We’re living in a time when there’s no dearth of ‘expert’ advice — on the Internet and off it. It’s easy to feel overwhelmed by what’s evolving on the beauty shelves, and we’re here to address a hotly-discussed topic among beauty enthusiasts — Ceramides, and whether we really need to add it to our daily skincare routine.

A quick Google search will tell you that ceramides are lipid molecules that help battle dryness and irritation, but experts enthuse that their power goes far beyond just that. “Ceramide-based moisturizers are formulated to replenish the essential lipids, thus enhancing the skin’s barrier function, as compared to regular moisturizers that might only temporarily hydrate the skin or sit on the surface,” says Dr. Mikki Singh, Founder and Medical Director, Bodycraft Clinic. “Regular moisturizers might hydrate the skin by forming a barrier on the surface, but ceramide-based moisturizers go a step further by actually mimicking and reinforcing the skin’s natural barrier.”

On this subject, Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta, Founder, Isaac Luxe, says, “Regular use of ceramide-based skincare results in significantly improved hydration, reduced trans-epidermal water loss, and enhanced skin barrier function. Essentially, ceramide-based moisturizers don’t just supplement the skin with temporary moisture, but help restore and maintain the integrity of the skin's own protective layer, making them especially beneficial in the long term.”

A balm for compromised skin barriers

The skin naturally contains ceramides. However, over the course of time, there can be a depletion in the amounts due to ageing or due to skin disorders such as eczema, thereby leading to dry skin. “This is where ceramide-based moisturisers can really help — by replenishing the skin’s ceramides, they help maintain the integrity of the barrier,” avers Dr Andrea Rachel Castelino, Consultant Dermatologist at DermaZeal Clinic.

While a range of ceramide-based products are enjoying a cult following of sorts, and generally suit all skin types, there is a popular misconception that people with acne-prone skin should opt for non-comedogenic formulations to avoid clogged pores. Debunking this myth, Rachel Castelino says, “There are ceramide moisturisers that are oil-free and lightweight. Much like everything else in skincare, there is no one size that fits all. However, it’s always advisable to patch-test any new skincare product to ensure compatibility with your skin.”

Make the right choice

If you’ve bowed to the beauty buzz and bought yourself a ceramide product but found that it hasn’t proven as effective as everyone’s claiming, it might be a sign to spend some extra minutes on research before your next buy — not all products with ceramides have an effective formulation, and the key to finding the right one for yourself lies in reading labels. “The quality and concentration of ceramides, along with their combination with other ingredients like cholesterol and fatty acids, determine the efficacy of the product, so use your discretion while buying a ceramide-based cleanser or cream rather than blindly following trends” says Dr. Gupta.

And at the final reckoning, while ceramide-based skincare can make a big difference to your skin, nothing compares to adequate rest, routine exercise and a balanced diet when it comes to achieving and sustaining a healthy glow from inside out. So, eat clean, get in some movement and clear that mental clutter. The skin will eventually reflect that.

