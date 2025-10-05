Arbaaz & Sshura Welcome Baby Girl

Exciting news from the Khan household: Actor Arbaaz Khan and his wife, Sshura Khan, have been blessed with their first child — a baby girl — born on Sunday, Oct. 5, at PD Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai.

The couple recently hosted a baby shower, where Salman Khan made an entry despite schedule with Bigg Boss 19 and Battle of Galwan. Amid tight security, Salman went viral on social media. He was reportedly on his way back from his Panvel farmhouse to join Arbaaz, Sshura.