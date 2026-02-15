A.R. Rahman Takes a 40-Day Digital Break

In a surprise announcement at a live concert in Chennai, A. R. Rahman revealed he will be going on a 40-day digital detox. Sources say the break is intended to help him focus on completing work for Ramayana. A major event is planned for March 2026, where producer Namit Malhotra and director Nitesh Tiwari will unveil the film’s cast and technical team.

“Rahman needs to lock his work before that announcement. He’ll be working at a faster pace than usual to meet the deadline,” a source says.

This marks the first time in his career that Rahman has stepped away so deliberately from the public eye.