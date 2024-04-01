Another star player on the horizon

In Delhi, Prabhu Yadav has a business of supplying sirens and bar lights to the hospitals, to the police and other government departments. His 21-year-old son, Mayank, who opted to play cricket and not join his father and sister (Hasita) in the business and playing in his first match in the IPL has brightened the red light by bowling the fastest delivery in the tournament.Playing for the Lucknow SuperGiants (LSG) against Punjab Kings, he took 3 wickets in four overs in which one of his balls clocked 155.8 kph, minutes before claiming his maiden wicket. It was the 11th over when Yadav bowled the fastest delivery of the season to Shikhar Dhawan who was beaten as he tried to slash it away through point.“Yes, we did watch the match at home. His was a last-minute inclusion in the playing eleven and therefore could not travel to Lucknow for the match. We were hoping to go to Jaipur for his team’s first match against Rajasthan Royals last Sunday but he was not in the final XI”, the father said.“Mayank has always been ambitious to bowl fast. He has been bowling at high speed at a young age and his team mates in U-15 and U-17 were astonished to watch him bowl at this speed”, the proud father sad.Mayank was enrolled by late Tarak Sinha in his academy and was polished later by another coach Devender Sharma. Mayank has a slim body. “His run up, loading and follow up is tremendous and therefore he generates speed,” believes former fast bowler and selector Chetan Sharma.“I have seen him bowl at zonal level. Quicker you run, you can bowl at this speed. If he remains injury-free can make progress well,” Chetan Sharma added, saying “he is a good prospect for India.”