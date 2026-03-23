Another Sreeleela film bites the dust

Sreeleela’s list of failures is growing. Her Ustaad Bhagat Singh has tanked without a sound, leaving her staring at another flop. The ‘Dancing Queen’s’ electric moves apparently don’t translate to commercial success. All of Sreeleela’s Telugu releases in 2025 — Robinhood, Junior and Mass Jathara — were failures.

2026 began with yet another massive flop — Parasakthi. Now Ustaad Bhagat Singh has joined the list. Sreeleela’s next two projects are in Tamil and Hindi. Her Bollywood debut, an untitled film with Kartik Aaryan, will determine if she can find a footing there, despite her reportedly prohibitive asking price.