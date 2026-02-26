Anirudh’s Comments on AI in Film Music Trigger Debate

Anirudh Ravichander, who is currently enjoying the praise for his energetic single ‘Aaya Sher’ from Nani’s upcoming Paradise, also finds himself at the centre of a debate following his comments on the use of Artificial Intelligence in music.

In a recent interview, the young composer said AI had become far more advanced and can be extremely useful when applied correctly. Noting that it was used to recreate the voice of the late singer Malasia Vasudevan for the film Vettaiyan, he felt technology is bound to play a major role in the future, with many creators adopting such tools. The only question is how responsibly and creatively AI will be used, he said.

Supporters of the composer say his use of AI blends naturally with his music and could help him explore new sounds. Critics, however, argue that excessive dependence on AI could affect the longevity of compositions. Backing the young musician, director Hemanth Madhukar said, “Anirudh is a very talented composer and a new-generation creator. He would know the merits and demerits of using AI in music.”

Plagiarism possibility

Director M S Raju said AI across filmmaking is becoming inevitable but urged writers to be cautious with tools such as ChatGPT. “If I ask an AI tool for a story idea, it searches the internet and generates content, which can raise plagiarism concerns. However, it can be useful when a writer hits a mental block, acting as a troubleshooter by offering a few ideas. Writers must use it carefully and judiciously,” he added.

Two sides to the coin

Producer Kandukuri said: “AI has advanced to a point where it can recreate an actor’s expressions, or correct missed dance moves. If a voice is fed into an AI for just 30 minutes, it can be modulated to such an extent that human dubbing artistes could become obsolete.” Offering another perspective, a director who chose to remain anonymous noted the benefits of AI and digital de-ageing, pointing to Amitabh Bachchan an Kamal Haasan appearing younger in Kalki 2898 AD. “AI will revolutionise every aspect of filmmaking in the days to come,” he said.