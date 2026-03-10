Anil Kapoor Prioritises Authenticity in ‘Subedaar’

In the recently released Prime original movie Subedaar, Anil Kapoor delivers one of the most physically demanding performances of his career, stepping into the formidable shoes of Subedaar Arjun Maurya, a character many are calling the ‘Desi John Wick.’

Kapoor, numbered among the most physically fit Bollywood actors at 70, insisted on doing all the intricate stunts himself.

Speaking about preparing for the role, Anil Kapoor says, “Subedaar demanded a level of physical and emotional commitment that pushed me in ways I hadn’t experienced in a long time. I trained hard, rehearsed extensively, and chose to perform many of the action sequences myself because the character needed that authenticity.”

Speaking on the importance of authenticity in the action sequences, he says, “When you play someone like Subedaar Arjun Maurya, the strength can’t be a costume you wear, it has to come from within. Every bruise, every long day on set, was worth it to bring that honesty to the screen.”