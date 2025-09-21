Aneet Padda To Portray Rape Survivor In Her Next

Saiyaara sensation Aneet Padda is set to star in her next feature with Yash Raj Films, contrary to widespread reports linking her to Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.

Before Saiyaara, Aneet had already shot for a series titled Nyaya, produced by Sameer Nair’s Applause Entertainment. The series also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Raghubir Yadav, and Rajesh Sharma.

Sources suggest that while Yash Raj Films and Aditya Chopra were initially wary of their overnight sensation appearing on digital platforms, the buzz around Nyaya has been overwhelmingly positive. A source close to Applause Entertainment said, “Sameer Nair recognized Aneet Padda’s potential long before Saiyaara. She plays a pivotal role in Nyaya and brings the same confidence to the series as she did to Saiyaara. The screen size doesn’t matter—destiny had bigger plans for her.”

In Nyaya, Aneet portrays a rape survivor, while Fatima Sana Shaikh plays the lawyer fighting to secure justice for her. The series promises to be a powerful, performance-driven drama that could elevate Aneet’s career further.