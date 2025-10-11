Aneet Padda Targeted Over Old Video

Young actress Aneet Padda, who burst into the limelight with Saiyaara, and has been receiving a lot of praise, has unexpectedly found herself the victim of some brickbats too — an old video of hers is circulating on social media, and on the basis of that she’s being accused of offending the sentiments of the Muslim community.

The video shows the actress and a friend grooving to an Urdu prayer, which a section of Netizens finds disrespectful.

The video was recorded long before Aneet, now 22, became famous, and the actress is reportedly bewildered by the turn of events.

One of her friends, who doesn’t want to be named on account of the “religious sensitivity” of the matter, says Aneet is terrified at being targeted in this way. “Nowadays, one never knows what will be dug out from the past and used to shame and scare. Have a heart! Aneet is just a child. Let her enjoy her success,” the friend said.