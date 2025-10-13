Aneet Padda Stuns in Runway Debut

Aneet Padda made a dazzling ramp debut at Lakmé Fashion Week, walking for Indian designer Tarun Tahiliani during his grand finale. The Saiyaara star captivated audiences in a golden sequin saree-inspired gown from Tahiliani’s latest collection, ‘Bejeweled’.

Inspired by the timeless elegance of Indian drapes, the ensemble is a modern couture reinterpretation of the saree. Crafted in metallic sequins, it features a corseted bodice with a sweetheart neckline, structured boning, and a sequin-embellished pallu draped over Aneet’s shoulder. Pleated draping at the front gives the illusion of a saree, while the figure-hugging silhouette accentuates her curves. Swarovski crystal embellishments add a touch of ethereal glamour.

Aneet complemented the look with diamond bracelets and a statement ring.