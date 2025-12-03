Aneet, Ahaan Top IMDb's Most Popular Stars List

IMDb has named Saiyaara actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda as the most popular Indian stars of 2025, based on page views from over 250 million monthly visitors. Panday claimed the first spot, followed by co-star Padda.

Interestingly, the newcomers surpassed Aamir Khan at No. 3. The top 10 list followed stars incluidng Ishaan Khatter, Lakshya, Rashmika Mandanna, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Triptii Dimri, Rukmini Vasanth, and Rishab Shetty.

On the directors’ front, Aryan Khan claimed the second spot with his debut show The Ba**ds of Bollywood, followed by Saiyaara’s Mohit Suri.