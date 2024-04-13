Anees Bazmee dons dual hats

Amidst shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 despite a fractured leg, Anees Bazmee ventures into the realm of Visa Board App as its brand ambassador. He expresses his enthusiasm, stating, “Through this Visa Board, I will definitely try it out first with my family members.” He further elaborates on his collaboration, emphasising, “This company is the rightful one I need to associate with.”

As shooting commences in Kolkata for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Bazmee confirms, “We have also decided to keep the iconic song, Aami Je Tomar...” Regarding Vidya Balan’s role, he confirms, “Yes, we have Vidya Balan in BB3,” leaving fans intrigued about her character. However, he remains tight-lipped about Tabu’s absence, leaving audiences eager to uncover the film’s mysteries.