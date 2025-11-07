And Now, ‘Pushpa: The Epic’?

The mixed response to Baahubali: The Epic hasn’t dampened the spirits of the Pushpa team.Yes, there will soon be a fusion “epic” version of Allu Arjun’s twin blockbusters — Pushpa: The Rise (released on December 17, 2021), which became the highest-grossing Indian film of 2021, and its sequel Pushpa 2: The Rule (released on December 5, 2024), which proved to be an even bigger success.

Together, the two installments have reportedly grossed over Rs 12,000 crore. Now comes the “epic” merger — both Pushpa films will be re-released as a single, unified cinematic experience, much like the recent Baahubali re-edit. While Baahubali: The Epic didn’t meet the sky-high expectations at the box office, the Pushpa team remains unfazed.“Like Baahubali, the combined version of Pushpa will feature additional footage not seen before,” a source reveals.