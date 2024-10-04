An Ode To The Planet

After the pandemic-induced loneliness when people were cut off from each other, artist Bharat Sayyam wanted to get them together for a purpose. His show Lonely Planet which debuted last year saw artists converge with the sole motive of creating a visual language that highlighted awareness among people about the pressing need to safeguard nature.

This year, the second edition of the festival, Lonely Planet 2, brings together 21 artists who worked on a diverse range of art forms ranging from paintings, and installations to sculptures, photography and video art to raise awareness about the environment and preserve it for the future generations.

Safeguarding Nature

Bharat, who is curating the show and also showcasing his work says, “The idea is to provoke people to ensure that they work towards safeguarding nature. This is a platform

to showcase how different issues – from pollution to global warming are affecting people and to bring to their notice

that if we do not save nature, we are only inviting more grief (like the recent pandemic) into our lives.” Different artists at the show brought different styles to drive home their message. Priyanka’s Aelay’s stunning vistas transport you to a nature-filled haven while Ravi Chunchula’s vast repertoire is both catchy and creative while imparting a message. Other artists too have presented out-of-the-box ideas at the show.

With artists of different styles and idioms converging towards creating a common canvas of saving the planet, this show hit the right notes with its tone, tenor and terrific works of art.

Creative Expressions

Ramesh Balkani, an artist, says that he created three large 5x5 works to showcase our selfishness in destroying nature for our wants and needs without thinking about the future. “I use flowers to depict the beauty of the natural world while bullets showcase the wanton destruction. The idea is to showcase that nature is boundless and unless it is preserved it will not exist for tomorrow’s generation,” Ramesh explains.

Artist Uma Vegesina whose works have been around nature for 20 years says, “These watercolors show nature that is deep in connection with humans. My works are very fine and detailed and through my description of the fine veins and soft colours, the idea is to present how sensitive the natural world is and why we need to celebrate it.”

Sharing his views, artist Rajesh Naik, whose father is an auto-rickshaw driver says that his installation made from aluminium parts shows the urban air pollution that we are surrounded with. “I worked for over a month and a half on this work with the sole intention that people can understand how much they are contributing to the deterioration of nature,” he says.

Photos can speak volumes. Sharat Mudupu, a photographer has used two images to showcase two contrasting ideas. One image showcases the rocks of Telangana and the other is that of a cake shot at a party. “I wanted to bring forth the idea that while we are having a cake, we avoid the cream as it is not healthy but when we consume nature, we do not give a second thought towards the ill-effects of that destruction,” Sharat explains.

Artist Sri Harsha Kancharla’s installation has threads weaved on wooden panels, charcoal and jute bags to create an immersive experience. Kancharla says, “It confronts the viewers with the fragile nature of our ecosystem. I want to urge people to understand the role that they play in the process of destruction of nature and to consider the need for holistic growth.”