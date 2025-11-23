An Ode To The 'King' of Spice

Come rain or sunshine, saffron is often worth its weight in gold. The ‘golden spice’ is one of the most delicate spices in the world. Its distinctive fragrance and orangish-yellow hues can enhance any dish.

It is valued for both its culinary and medicinal uses. Cultivated for over 3000 years, saffron is a spice from the dried stigma of Crocus sativus. It is grown in Iran, India, Spain, France and Italy. It is expensive, as each crocus flower only grows a few red stigmas that are handpicked and then dried.

Today, saffron has increasing global demand due to its use in cuisine, as a natural colouring and flavouring agent, in traditional medicine, and in the cosmetics industry. Saffron isn’t just a spice; it’s a powerhouse for boosting mood, energy, and emotional balance.

Nutritional Benefits

Saffron is not like a typical food that we measure in macros like proteins or minerals. “Its power comes from its bioactive compounds such as crocin, crocetin, safranin, and picrocrocin. Crocin has proven analgesic, anti-cancer, anticonvulsant and antidepressant properties. Clinical trials have shown saffron to be as effective as some antidepressant medications in lowering depression symptoms. Because of its strong antioxidant ability, it helps reduce oxidative stress, supports heart health, and helps lipid balance. So saffron is more about “what it does” than “what it contains. One can infuse strands in warm milk before bedtime as it supports relaxation and better sleep,” says Functional Nutritionist Mug-dha Pradhan, Co-founder of iThrive, a Pune-based health wellness platform.

Always buy good-quality saffron as it is one of the most expensive spices in the world, which makes it vulnerable to adulteration. Many sellers mix it with coloured strands, dyed corn silk, turmeric fibres or artificial food colours to increase profit.

Worth Every Thread

Saffron has played a pivotal role in Indian cuisine. It has been used in biryani, curries and kebabs, for aroma and its vibrant colour. Desserts such as kheer and halwa are all enriched with saffron strands, which are soaked in warm milk to release their colour and flavour before being added to dishes. “Saffron has a spiritual significance as it symbolises auspiciousness and prosperity. During Diwali, Basant Panchami, Ganesh Chaturthi, Eid and Holi, saffron-infused sweets are made with it to add a rich golden colour.

Kesari Rice in the south

is prepared during Janmashtami, for the prasad. Traditional saffron dishes popular in India are Kashmiri Rogan Josh, Hyderabadi Biryani, Payasam and Pongal in the south, Kesar Thandi, kesar milk and Phirni in the North,” says Vidyalakshmi, a food blogger from Chennai who also runs her cooking channel on YouTube.

Saffron is hand-harvested, requires hundreds of flowers per gram, and has been a symbol of purity and indulgence. “Kashmiri Mongar and Iranian Super Negin are the preferred varieties, with Kashmiri saffron being richer in colour. Saffron pairs best with milk, ghee, nuts, rice, honey, and warm spices, and it elevates any dish with its

golden colour. Saffron threads are better than saffron powder because they are pure and

aromatic,” Chef Ashish Singh, COO and Culinary Director, Café Delhi Heights.

Luxe Evolution

Rooted in the culinary traditions of India, the Middle East, and Spain, saffron has now emerged as a global hallmark of luxury cuisine. It has become a sensorial treasure lending dishes a luminous gold tint and floral fragrance. Its ability to transform both traditional recipes and contemporary creations makes saffron an essential ingredient today. Saffron’s evolution is extraordinary. Once celebrated in traditional favourites such as kheer and biryani, it has now found a new identity in gastronomy, elevating artisanal cookies and puddings to risottos, seafood, and chicken preparations. This reflects its versatility. “Saffron is an expression of artistry on a plate, infused into seafood essences, layered into citrus-kissed desserts, or glazed over savoury proteins,” says Anshul Dhyani, Executive Chef, ITC Grand Central Mumbai. Saffron is a healer, a mood-lifter, and an immunity booster, so add this sunshine spice to your food and drinks in moderation for overall well-being.

Spice Route

• Saffron has been cultivated by our ancestors for over 3000 years.

• Saffron is grown in Iran, India, Spain, France and Italy.

Savour Sunshine Spice

1. Saffron Pudding

(Anshul Dhyani, Executive Chef, ITC Grand Central, Mumbai)

Ingredients:

• Rice flour — 1/2 cups

• Milk — 2 cups

• Sugar — 1/2 cup

• Saffron strands — 1/4 tsp

• Cardamom powder — 1/2 tsp

• Chopped pistachios,

almonds — 1/4 cup

• Ghee — 2 tbsp

• A pinch of salt

Method:

1. Boil milk and add the saffron strands; soak them for ten minutes.

2. Combine the rice flour with water and stir this paste into the boiling milk.

3. Add sugar, cardamom powder, and salt. Keep stirring until the pudding thickens.

4. Add the ghee and chopped nuts. Take off from the heat. Pour into serving bowls

Saffron Affair

• Kareena Kapoor Khan's dietician, Rujuta Diwekar, has revealed that the actress consumes nimbu pani with saffron and black salt. Saffron aids in maintaining good skin and helps in regulating hormones.

• Khushboo Sundar has shared on YouTube her Payasam recipe with saffron.

• Khloé Kardashian has mentioned saffron on her podcast as a natural food item that can help manage anxiety and mood enhancement.

• Chef Gordon Ramsay uses saffron in many of his recipes, such as Saffron Sea Bream, Garlic & Saffron Mayonnaise, and Saffron Risotto.

2. Kashmiri Kawha

(Chef Ashish Singh, COO and Culinary Director, Café Delhi Heights)

• Green tea bag — 1

• Saffron strands (4 strands)

• Green cardamoms (3 pieces)

• Cinnamon (1 small stick)

• Cloves (2 pcs)

• Honey 30 ml. (optional)

• Hot water — Cup full

• Ginger, grated one small spoon

• Dried rose petals, one small teaspoon

Method

1. Boil water, add saffron strands, honey and other spices.

2. Then add a green tea bag to it for two minutes. Strain it and pour it into a Cup.

3. Rice Kesari Bath

(Vidyalakshmi, a food blogger, Chennai)

• 1 Cup Rice

• 1 Cup Sugar

• 1 Cup Milk

• 2 + 1/2 Cups Water

• 10 Strands Saffron

• 5 Almonds

• 5 Cashews

• 5 Raisins

• 3 Cardamoms

• 2 Cloves

• 3 tbsp Ghee

Method

1. Soak the rice in water for 10 minutes.

2. Heat 2 cups of water, add the rice, and cook till the rice has absorbed 70% of the water. Lower the flame, cover with the lid and cook the rice for 10 minutes till soft.

3. Heat 1/2 cup of water in a pan, add sugar, cardamoms

and cloves. Pour milk and let the sugar melt.

4. Add Saffron strands to the milk mixture and reduce the milk to half its quantity.

5. Pour the Saffron milk into the rice and cover, and cook for 10 minutes.

6. Heat a frying pan with ghee, add nuts, fry till golden and add to the Kesari rice