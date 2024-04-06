An Ode To The Gods

Thrity two works by artist Giridhar Goud, which will be exhibited, is the result of his study of the Dakshinatya Natyakala Charitra by Nataraja Ramakrishna and Rupa Dhyana Ratnavali by Devadaya Dharmadaya Sakha over the years. In the making since 2010, the artist explores specific themes of Shiva in different forms of tandav inspired by the principles of Dhyana shlokas, the nava durgas, as well as the culmination of identities in the concept of ardhanareeshwara.





A LIFE SHAPED BY ART



The 59-year-old artist, who lives in the village of Garuvupalem in Andhra Pradesh, has always been inclined towards art. As a child, when he drew with chalk on the floors of his house, his father got him a slate and showed him how circles, triangles, and straight lines can be used to form a figure. Growing up, he was heavily influenced by the art works of Vaddadi Papaiah and Bapu and started to experiment across different mediums: charcoal, water colors, and pencil drawings. It was at the Faculty of Fine Arts in Baroda that he really explored his craft, be it roaming around the galleries, museums, and temples in the city on his bicycle or under the tutelage of his teacher Ghulam Mohammed Sheikh. Made in the style of ancient Indian miniatures, the works on display showcase an artist in exemplary control of the medium. The strokes, the rendering of the figures, and the body language etched all evoke a sense of reverence. The major influence for the artist, who mainly works on scenes from mythology, is his father, Radhakrishna Murthy, who he calls his first guru. The artist recalls, “I was never into reading scriptures, as I was focused on my art ever since I was a child. My father had the habit of reading aloud, while I used to sit nearby and listen to his words. Since he mainly read religious books, this had a profound effect on me.”The 59-year-old artist, who lives in the village of Garuvupalem in Andhra Pradesh, has always been inclined towards art. As a child, when he drew with chalk on the floors of his house, his father got him a slate and showed him how circles, triangles, and straight lines can be used to form a figure. Growing up, he was heavily influenced by the art works of Vaddadi Papaiah and Bapu and started to experiment across different mediums: charcoal, water colors, and pencil drawings. It was at the Faculty of Fine Arts in Baroda that he really explored his craft, be it roaming around the galleries, museums, and temples in the city on his bicycle or under the tutelage of his teacher Ghulam Mohammed Sheikh.

Over the years, he dabbled in many themes that explored the stories of the Indian cultural lexicon, from Dashavatharam to Krishna Leela, to the extent that his name is synonymous with images of Indian deities.

EXPANDING HIS OUERVE



For his current show, the artist found his calling when he read lines from Soundarya Lahari. He states, “It is Shakti that makes Shiva. Without Shakti, there is no Shiva. Without both forms, there is no nature; hence, the ardhanareeshawara is central to life itself.” The artist sources natural colour from Jaipur as well as makes his own from herbs and natural substances to get the shades. Giridhar explains, “The colours come naturally. For example, if I’m painting the goddess Chamundeshwari, the canvas is dynamic, but if it depicts the diety Raja Rajeshwari, it is a softer palette.”



Note: The show at Kalakriti Art Gallery will run till May 1. For his current show, the artist found his calling when he read lines from Soundarya Lahari. He states, “It is Shakti that makes Shiva. Without Shakti, there is no Shiva. Without both forms, there is no nature; hence, the ardhanareeshawara is central to life itself.” The artist sources natural colour from Jaipur as well as makes his own from herbs and natural substances to get the shades. Giridhar explains, “The colours come naturally. For example, if I’m painting the goddess Chamundeshwari, the canvas is dynamic, but if it depicts the diety Raja Rajeshwari, it is a softer palette.”Note: The show at Kalakriti Art Gallery will run till May 1.

Heavily drawn to the miniature style of painting inspired by temples of Lepakshi and Hampi, it was a meeting in 1999 with Jagdish Mittal that changed his outlook forever.

“I was supposed to meet him for 15 minutes and ended up spending five hours. He helped me understand the importance of materials and mediums for art. That understanding helped me to refine my work,” recalls Giridhar.







