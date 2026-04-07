An Insensitive Joke Aimed at Rajpal Yadav

Journalist-editor Saurav Dwivedi’s inappropriate comment in the guise of a joke about Rajpal Yadav at a public event has come under severe criticism. Salman Khan is among those who have come out in support of the actor-comedian.

Dwivedi, who was hosting an awards function, said, “Rajpal Yadav, you’ll have to return every penny you owe,” referring to the case against Yadav.

Salman tweeted his support for Yadav, saying, “Rajpal bhai aap 30 yrs se kaam kar rahe ho aur hum sabne aapko repeat kiya hai baar baar kyunki aap apna kaam jante ho aur ek value laate ho, kaam toh aapko bohot milega aur issi dollar rate pe milega aur milte rahega. Hakikat yeh hai.” [You have been working for 30 years and we have all used you repeatedly in our projects because you know your job and you bring a certain value to it. You will continue to get a lot of work, at the current dollar rate, and that’s a fact.] On reaching out, Rajpal told, “Yeh sab toh chalta hi rehta hai. [All this is part of the game.] If people get a kick out of talking like this, so be it. I will continue to do what I believe in. The rest I leave to others.”