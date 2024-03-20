An Epic Love Story With A Modern Touch

Several writers and filmmakers have showcased their version of the epic Heer-Ranjha love story. But renowned writer Manuj Bajaj gives a little contemporary touch to the ancient Heer and Ranjha love story in her latest novel, In Search Of Heer. The two main characters, the beautiful Heer and handsome Ranjha, who is also a fine flutist, are destined to cross paths, fall in love, and be separated by societal pressures. But what makes Bajaj’s Heer unique in the rustic settings of Takht Hazara, Punjab is that she comes across as a feminist with a modern outlook in a patriarchal society. Halfway through the book, one feels that the author is simply narrating the story of millions of women in India who are married against their wishes.

Bajaj’s prose is powerful. The imagery instantly transports you to the rural landscape of Punjab during the Mughal era. Heer is an outspoken dare-devil, to the point of being brash and arrogant, who will fight for her rights and love. Ranjha is more of a kind-hearted gentle soul, a philosopher, a musician, and a romantic, who hails from a wealthy landlord family. Heer’s family tricks her and forces her into marrying another rich landlord. Her mother and maternal uncle hatch a conspiracy to get her married to another man when they get a whiff of her romantic rendezvous with Ranjha.

Ranjha is distraught and loses all hope in life. It takes a ubiquitous crow, who tells Ranjha that Heer still loves and longs for him. The voices of crows, pigeons, and a goat traverse back and forth in Ranjha’s quest for his true love (Heer). Bajaj has done meticulous research on ancient Indian literature and penned this beautiful love story. Each character in In the Search of Heer is well-etched and has a distinct voice. While Heer is impatient and temperamental, Ranjha comes across as patient and taciturn.

The lush fields, meandering river, and riverbanks blend seamlessly in the story. Heer’s interaction with her mother and sister-in-law comes across as honest and straight from the heart. The path of love indeed has many twists, turns, and uncalled-for tragedies.